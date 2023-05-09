Ripken Baseball buys Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a press release from Ripken Baseball it has purchased Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky.

Ripken Baseball will take over the operation beginning with the 2023 season, which is underway with over 50 tournaments on its schedule. The acquisition raises Ripken Baseball’s total number of youth sports complexes to six nationwide.

Ripken Baseball said it has expanded into sports beyond baseball and softball for the first time. Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center includes multi-purpose fields with the capacity of 11 baseball/softball synthetic turf diamonds or eight full-size soccer fields that are convertible to create up to 21 youth soccer fields, in addition to one ADA-accessible field for adaptive sports.

“Adding Sports Force Parks to the Ripken Baseball family is significant on many levels,” said Michael Kenney, CEO of Ripken Baseball. “We now have an opportunity to bring a Big League experience to not only baseball and softball, but also soccer, lacrosse, and even football.

As part of the acquisition of Sports Force Parks, Ripken Baseball also assumes control of youth baseball tournament operator 17 Tournaments, and travel planner Oakwood Lodging Group. Named after the size of home plate, 17 Tournaments brings youth baseball tournaments to Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio. Oakwood Lodging Group creates a seamless experience for youth teams traveling outside their home market to book hotels, flights, and other travel needs efficiently.

Sports Fields, Inc. designed, built, and managed Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center, and also created Oakwood Lodging, and 17 Tournaments. Sports Fields, Inc. is one of the nation’s premier sports construction companies with a resume that includes designing and constructing The Ripken Experience® Pigeon Forge, several fields at Ripken Myrtle Beach and Aberdeen, and over 100 fields for the Cal Ripken, Sr Foundation, according to the release

In January 2023, Ripken Baseball announced Josh Harris and David Blitzer, via their respective family offices, completed a strategic investment in Ripken Baseball and Cooperstown All-Star Village.

Blitzer is a part-owner of the Cleveland Guardians, who are committed to supporting community initiatives with Ripken Baseball and Cooperstown All-Star Village.

“We welcome Ripken Baseball to the Northeast Ohio region,” said Cleveland Guardians VP of Communications and Community Impact Curtis Danburg. “We look forward to partnering with the Ripken Baseball family to create unique Major League level experiences for their athletes visiting their complex in Sandusky and Progressive Field.”

