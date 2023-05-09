Terry Francona: Shane Bieber ‘sets his bar so high’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sputtering Guardians send Shane Bieber to the mound tonight and that always makes manager Terry Francona feel good.

“Intelligence, competitiveness, work ethic,” said Francona Tuesday, listing Bieber’s strong points. “He sets his bar so high, it’s hard to attain.”

Bieber is 2-1 this season with a 2.96 ERA and is 8-4 lifetime against Detroit.

Shane Bieber 4 Strikeouts vs Yankees#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/ZqbjcRZciT — Guardians Pitching Highlights (@GuardsPitching) May 4, 2023

Cleveland has lost 6 of its last 10 and dropped Monday’s series opener 6-2.

