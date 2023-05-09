2 Strong 4 Bullies
Terry Francona: Shane Bieber ‘sets his bar so high’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sputtering Guardians send Shane Bieber to the mound tonight and that always makes manager Terry Francona feel good.

“Intelligence, competitiveness, work ethic,” said Francona Tuesday, listing Bieber’s strong points. “He sets his bar so high, it’s hard to attain.”

Bieber is 2-1 this season with a 2.96 ERA and is 8-4 lifetime against Detroit.

Cleveland has lost 6 of its last 10 and dropped Monday’s series opener 6-2.

