Victim found inside burning Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters found an injured woman inside a burning home on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the house in the 13200 block of Caine Ave. around 9:30 a.m. This is in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

Caine Avenue fire ((Source: WOIO))

When crews arrived, flames were showing from the first floor. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze.

EMS transported the woman to MetroHealth Medical Center. Officials said she has critical injuries.

Cleveland police are investigating how the woman was injured.

Nobody else was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

