14-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on May 9 to help find missing and endangered 14-year-old Caitlin Helmick-Johnson.

She was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoody, grey pants, black and white shoes, and has braces.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Caitlin Helmick-Johnson (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.