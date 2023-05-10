2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing and endangered

Caitlin Helmick-Johnson
Caitlin Helmick-Johnson
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on May 9 to help find missing and endangered 14-year-old Caitlin Helmick-Johnson.

She was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoody, grey pants, black and white shoes, and has braces.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Caitlin Helmick-Johnson
Caitlin Helmick-Johnson

