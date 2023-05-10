2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 murders and a highway: New podcast investigates possible connection between cold cases

Decades-old cold cases.. Detectives aren't giving up on. Could one killer be behind the murders of 4 women from the Cleveland area in the 80s and 90s?
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Could four cold case murders of women in the ‘80s and ‘90s be connected to a serial killer?

Detectives say the similarities are too strong to ignore.

In the latest episode of the 19 News true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, investigator Sara Goldenberg reveals how the timeline of these murders and DNA could be key to solving these cases.

“Four Murders & a Highway” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you have any information on any of these cases, you can call the following agencies:

  • Geauga County Sheriff’s Office: 440-279-2009.
  • Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office: 440-576-3590.
  • Pennsylvania State Police: 814-332-6911, ask for Trooper Baldwin at the Meadville station.

You can also contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

You may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

