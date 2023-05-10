2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 suspects wanted for stealing ‘substantial’ amount of firearms from Lorain County store

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriff deputies are looking for five people who broke into a gun store early Wednesday and stole a “substantial” amount of firearms and ammunition.

Lorain County gun theft suspects
Lorain County gun theft suspects((Source: Lorain County Sheriff))

According to deputies, the suspects pulled into the parking lot of Rural King Guns in the 400 block of Oberlin Rd. at 3:24 a.m. in two vehicles.

Vehicles involved in Lorain County gun theft
Vehicles involved in Lorain County gun theft((Source: Lorain County Sheriff))

They then forced the front door of the business open and stole the weapons before fleeing.

Deputies arrived on scene around 3:36 a.m. after receiving multiple alarms, but the suspects had already fled.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Lawson at 440-329-3875.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

