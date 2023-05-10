5 suspects wanted for stealing ‘substantial’ amount of firearms from Lorain County store
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriff deputies are looking for five people who broke into a gun store early Wednesday and stole a “substantial” amount of firearms and ammunition.
According to deputies, the suspects pulled into the parking lot of Rural King Guns in the 400 block of Oberlin Rd. at 3:24 a.m. in two vehicles.
They then forced the front door of the business open and stole the weapons before fleeing.
Deputies arrived on scene around 3:36 a.m. after receiving multiple alarms, but the suspects had already fled.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Lawson at 440-329-3875.
