Akron police investigating burglary of safe from home, stolen car

Akron police are investigating two incidents after receiving calls within 15 minutes involving...
Akron police are investigating two incidents after receiving calls within 15 minutes involving a burglary and a robbery, police say.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating two incidents after receiving calls within 15 minutes involving a burglary and a robbery, police say.

Police say they were called in to assist the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning after members of the task force saw four men struggling to load something large and heavy in the back of a car.

Officers approached the suspects, who ran immediately.

The safe was stolen from a house in the 600 block of Payne Avenue after a canvassing of the area found a house with a broken window, police say.

At noon police were dispatched to to a house in the 800 block of Bye Street where a 21-year-old man said he was carjacked at gunpoint, officials say.

The victim said three men approached him, one carrying an AR-15 style rifle, in the parking lot of a store in the 300 block of Storer Avenue, police say.

The suspects drove off in his 2013 Dodge Charger, later recovered on Payne Avenue.

No arrests have been made at this time and the circumstances surrounding the events remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

