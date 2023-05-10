2 Strong 4 Bullies
Anti-Semitic remark was made at Elyria Catholic, Orange lacrosse game

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announced Wednesday an anti-Semitic remark made by an Elyria Catholic High School student towards Orange High School students during a lacrosse game has resulted in “appropriate disciplinary and restorative action.”

The remark was made on May 1 during a JV game between the Orange High School boys team and the Elyria Catholic co-ed club team.

A diocese official said Elyria Catholic will now partner with the American Jewish Committee and the Maltz Museum to provide programming for students that will “help build bridges among people of all faiths and cultures..”

School officials said their investigation included speaking to coaches, players, and officials, and reviewing images and video from the event.

