BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire on Dwight Drive Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, crews brought two dogs out of the burning home.

Nobody else was inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but there is extensive damage to the first and second floors, said officials.

