Browns fans beware: Muni lot parking could cost you up to $70 next game day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans may have to prepare to pay more to tailgate their next home game.

Legislation introduced at Monday night’s Cleveland City Council meeting included changes to free parking hours, event parking charges, and new daily, hourly and monthly rates.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has been a driving force in modernizing the city’s parking system, with plans announced last October to replace all coin-operated meters with smart devices.

With this proposed legislation, the Bibb administration would also be cleared to begin negotiations with smart parking vendors Flowbird and Parkmobile.

These systems would allow drivers to pay for parking through their mobile phone via text, app or QR code, or at nearby kiosks.

The ordinance would install an estimated 600 multi-space meters and 100 single-space meters across Cleveland.

The Willard Park garage, the Canal Basin lot and the North Coast Municipal parking lot would all be affected by the ordinance.

For the Willard Park garage:

First hour would increase from $3.25 to up to $5

Each additional half hour or portion would increase from $1.50 to up to $2

Daily maximum rate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. would increase from $15 to up to $20

General monthly rate would increase from $125/month to up to $200/month

Special monthly rate for city employees would increase from $55/month to up to $75/month

Special monthly rate for federal, state and county employees would increase from $125/month to up to $200/month

Special event flat rate would increase from $30 to up to $60

Early bird rate would increase from $10 to up to $15

Special event rate in conjunction with city hall rotunda rental would increase from $450 to up to $675

For the Canal Basin lot:

Daily rate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. would increase from $3 to up to $10

Special event, weekdays between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., weekends and holiday rate would increase from $10 to up to $60

For the North Coast Municipal parking lot (Muni lot):

Daily rate would increase from $5 to up to $10

Daily rate for RVs would increase from $35 to up to $50

General monthly rate for non-city employees would increase from $75 to up to $100

Special events would increase from $30 to up to $70

Overnight rate for RVs would increase from $75 to $80, and cars $25 to $30

Also included in the proposed legislation is free downtown parking on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving), Christmas Day, and the day after Christmas.

Parking meters would now be enforced downtown between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., an additional three and a half hours compared to the current 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The legislation would authorize the director of public works to set the times and days of parking enforcement, meaning they could potentially charge to park on the weekends as well.

All-inclusive, the estimated cost of the project would be just over $5 million, and could be ready within six months if approved.

