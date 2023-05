CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced 5 international games and 3 other “holiday” games Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns won’t be in any of them.

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m.

The 2023 International Games! 🇬🇧🇩🇪



The @Jaguars will be the 1st NFL team to play 2️⃣ regular season games outside of the US in the same year pic.twitter.com/G9Dv6bNJ8v — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 10, 2023

🚨BLACK FRIDAY FOOTBALL🚨



It's @MiamiDolphins vs. @nyjets to kick off the first ever Black Friday game on @NFLonPrime.



📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/yh3PhbqYH5 — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

A Christmas rivalry 🎄😏 pic.twitter.com/iSlxzidNgZ — New York Giants (@Giants) May 10, 2023

Burrow vs. Mahomes Part V.



Coming on New Year's Eve. 👀



📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/tKWK0bifVH — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.