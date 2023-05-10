Cars from 10 different car dealership in 6 different NEO counties stolen since December

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Since December, thieves have been targeting car dealerships across Northeast Ohio.

Law enforcement agencies across the area are working together to try and track down the ring of thieves.

AutoMax of Canton, technically in Perry Township, was the most recent target.

A group of thieves smashed a window out over the weekend and stole two cars and six license plates.

Owner Elias Eberly said he was sleeping when he got a call from police that someone had broken into his business.

“We rushed here me and my fiancé and found out the window was broke and two cars were missing,” Eberly said. “The cop said he pursued them couldn’t catch up to them they’re fast cars.”

Two days earlier, Southern Select Auto Sales in Medina was ransacked.

The band of at least seven thieves stole one car and at least 10 sets of car keys. The owner said he thinks they might have stolen more, but believes his alarm scared them off.

“I think they’re connected because we pinpointed the same hoodie, somebody wearing the same hoodie somebody that broke into another car lot in Medina was seen in the same exact hoodie someone was wearing so we think it’s a big theft ring,” Eberly said.

Police departments across Northeast Ohio have previously told 19 News they’re working together to solve these crimes.

We have confirmed at least 10 dealership thefts since December of 2022. Those include car dealerships in Chester Township, Strongsville, Akron, North Olmsted, Parma, Willoughby, Middleburg Heights, Lorain, Medina, and Perry Township.

19 News also spoke with the owner of Motor City Auto Sales in Lorain, whose lot was hit on April 18 and his surveillance video got some clear shots of the bandit’s faces. He said four cars were stolen and two license plates.

“I was kind of upset you know I’m you know a small family-owned business here I worked really hard to start this place and they’re stealing cars from me and they’re stealing cars from everywhere,” Eberly said.

Eberly is offering $2,500 per car for anyone who can help him find his stolen 2013 Dodge Charger RT and his 2010 Dodge Challenger RT.

“I’m mad,” Eberly said. “I was really frustrated. I’ve been driving around actually. I drove around last night looking for them.”

