2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

City of Cleveland tears down crumbling house after neighbor begged Mayor Bibb for help

Sonny Williams spray painted “Mayor Bibb please please please tear this house down” on the vacant house next door to his Kinsman home
By Jim Nelson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It took about five years but Sonny Williams stood smiling on Tuesday as he looked over at the now torn-down house beside his home on Kinsman Rd. in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

“I always said I wanted to see this down before I die,” Williams told 19 News. “I’m happy. When they put the dirt and grass in, me and my dog Smokey will walk all over the place. He can chase the cats.”

He had gotten so fed up over the years that he spray-painted a message across the front of the building directed at Mayor Justin Bibb.

“Mayor Bibb please please please tear this house down,” he wrote.

According to public property records, the house has changed hands seven times over the last ten years, often swooped up by out-of-state investors.

County records indicate the house was sold just days later for pennies on the dollar.

In March, a city spokesperson told 19 News the house was condemned by the city’s building and housing department in April of 2022.

The new owner, according to the city spokesperson, obtained permits to either fix or demolish the building, which effectively put the city’s demolition plans on hold.

However, on February 24 of this year, the permits were voided and the law department gave the okay for demolition.

“I’m happy they’re following through with the demolition,” said Ward 4 City Councilwoman Deborah Gray. “It’s going to make the neighborhood look better.”

Gray said city council continues to discuss ways to address the vacant home problem throughout the city. In some cases, legal action has been taken, but Gray told 19 News it’s important to connect with property owners, to build a rapport with them.

“This is huge for me and my colleagues. At the end of the day, we want to develop a safe, beautiful neighborhood for all our constituents,” she said.

As the politicians do their thing, Williams can’t help but to smile as he looks out over that property.

“I love it. It took one can of black spray paint. That’s funny.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Sam Saher, the owner of Motor City Auto Sales in Lorain, said his lot was hit on April 18th.
Cars from 10 different car dealership in 6 different NEO counties stolen since December
City of Cleveland tears down crumbling house after neighbor begged Mayor Bibb for help
City of Cleveland tears down crumbling house after neighbor begged Mayor Bibb for help
Abandoned school in Akron is an eyesore.
19 Troubleshooters get answers on vacant building in Akron
Sports Force Parks (Source: Cedar Point)
Ripken Baseball buys Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point