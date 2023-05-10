2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland EMT believed to be endangered still missing, gone 4 days

By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police continue to search for a missing woman they believe to be endangered who was last seen May 6.

Police say 30-year-old Lachelle Jordan was last seen in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

Jordan is expected to testify in a rape case involving 65-year-old Michael Stennett, who was arrested Monday for violating a protection order while committing a felony and menacing by stalking.

Cleveland police said Tuesday that there is no information connecting him to this missing person case at this time.

Police say Jordan was last seen wearing a blue and white East Cleveland Fire Department sweatshirt with ECFD on the back and the department’s logo on the front, along with green and white tie-dye pants and rainbow-colored Crocs.

Jordan is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“She had been last seen on the night of May 6th,” said Mark Barrett, President of the Cleveland EMS Union. “She went to her vehicle to get something out of her vehicle and never came back inside, left all her clothes, left all of her belongings. She has a twin sister that she didn’t notify. This certainly wasn’t planned. Something happened, she’s missing.”

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley released the following statement regarding Jordan’s disappearance:

“Our focus right now is on finding the victim and returning her safely home. This case was scheduled for a final pretrial today, no trial date has been set. All further questions will have to be directed to the Cleveland Division of Police.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

