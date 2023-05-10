Cleveland Police Deputy Chief nominated to be the next Cuyahoga County Sheriff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced Wednesday he has nominated Cleveland Division of Police Deputy Chief Harold Pretel to serve as the county’s next sheriff.

Cuyahoga County Council needs to approve the nomination before it becomes official.

Deputy Chief Pretel has been with the Cleveland Police Department for nearly 30 years.

His most recent position is serving as Deputy Chief of Homeland Special Operations.

Deputy Chief Pretel also currently serves on multiple local task forces, including the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Northern Ohio Law Enforcement Task Force.

Prior to working with Cleveland police, he served as a Corrections Officer and as a Deputy Sheriff/Detective with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

He also is a Marine and served as a Military Police Officer.

Pretel graduated from Baldwin-Wallace College with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and has a Master of Science in Social Administration from Case Western Reserve University.

“Deputy Chief Pretel is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of collaboration and success in law enforcement,” said Ronayne. “Deputy Chief Pretel’s experience in corrections, with the Sheriff’s department and at the Cleveland Division of Police has prepared him to take on this role and I know he has the vision and dedication we need to lead the Sheriff’s department.”

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett resigned Feb. 6. Hammett was named the interim sheriff on May 23, 2022.

He replaced Sheriff Christopher Viland, who resigned on April 30, 2022.

