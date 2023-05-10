Cleveland stop for Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted on Ohio Tourism Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made a stop at the Karamu House Theater in Cleveland Wednesday morning to promote Ohio Tourism Day.

DeWine and Husted are making three stops around Ohio to promote the new branding campaign to promote Ohio as a great place to live, work and visit, officials say.

The new campaign will replace the “Ohio. Find it Here.” campaign, which first stared in 2016.

DeWine and Husted will also be stopping in Toledo and Dayton to promote the new branding campaign.

