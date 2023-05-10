2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Early data shows distracted driving law is decreasing phone usage while driving

Distracted driving down in Ohio.
Distracted driving down in Ohio.(WNDU)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new report released from Cambridge Mobile Telematics has shown a decrease in the amount of time Ohio drivers are spending on their phones while driving.

The decrease in phone time has a direct correlation to a new law passed by the state on April 4. The law has made it illegal to use or hold a cell phone while driving. Ohio is currently in a six month probationary period before a stop as a result of phone usage would lead to fines. The violation is considered a primary offense, so any officer can pull over a driver if they see you using your phone.

The new data has shown “9.1% reduction in distracted driving in Ohio since April 4 has helped prevent 540 crashes, one fatality, and $13 million in economic damages,” according to the state. The same data shows that Ohioans spent nine seconds less on their phones while driving from April 4 - May 3, than in months prior.

The state sees these numbers as great news, as they believe the introduction of ticketing can only make the roads safer and people more cautious about phone usage. According to the state, “Cuyahoga County has the highest number of distracted-related crashes in the state – with 5,913 crashes since 2018″, showing the need for more to be done and for people to be more careful.

For more information on the report, follow the link here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Browns fans beware: Muni lot parking could cost you up to $70 next game day
Browns fans beware: Muni lot parking could cost you up to $70 next game day
Cleveland stop for Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted on Ohio Tourism Day
Cleveland stop for Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted on Ohio Tourism Day
Lake County school resource officer saves life of choking staff member
Lake County school resource officer saves life of choking staff member
Cleveland EMT remains missing; reward now available for tips
Cleveland EMT remains missing; reward now available for tips