Early data shows distracted driving law is decreasing phone usage while driving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new report released from Cambridge Mobile Telematics has shown a decrease in the amount of time Ohio drivers are spending on their phones while driving.

The decrease in phone time has a direct correlation to a new law passed by the state on April 4. The law has made it illegal to use or hold a cell phone while driving. Ohio is currently in a six month probationary period before a stop as a result of phone usage would lead to fines. The violation is considered a primary offense, so any officer can pull over a driver if they see you using your phone.

The new data has shown “9.1% reduction in distracted driving in Ohio since April 4 has helped prevent 540 crashes, one fatality, and $13 million in economic damages,” according to the state. The same data shows that Ohioans spent nine seconds less on their phones while driving from April 4 - May 3, than in months prior.

The state sees these numbers as great news, as they believe the introduction of ticketing can only make the roads safer and people more cautious about phone usage. According to the state, “Cuyahoga County has the highest number of distracted-related crashes in the state – with 5,913 crashes since 2018″, showing the need for more to be done and for people to be more careful.

