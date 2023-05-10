2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 54-year-old Cleveland man missing for weeks

Howard Giddings
Howard Giddings(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on May 10 to help find missing and endangered 54-year-old Howard Giddings.

Giddings wad described by police as 5′10″ tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the 3500 block of West 47th Street, according to police.

Police said several weeks worth of mail were piled up in his mailbox, and his neighbor has not seen nor heard him in over a month.

If you see him or know where he may be, call Cleveland Police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234.

Howard Giddings
Howard Giddings(Cleveland Police)

