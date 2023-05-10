Family hopes for answers in unsolved Lyndhurst murder

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members hope someone will come forward with information on the murder of a 23-year-old man.

Lyndhurst police said Dailyn Ferguson was shot outside DFKickz in the 5400 block of Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m. on May 8, 2022.

Police said Ferguson died from a gunshot wound to the head.

In August 2022, Lyndhurst police recovered the stolen vehicle used during the fatal shooting.

Lyndhurst Police Chief Patrick Rhode said officers found the unoccupied dark blue, 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with heavily tinted windows, at an apartment complex in the 17500 block of Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. The vehicle had no license plates.

Chief Rhode said officers, along with agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), processed the vehicle for evidence, which was then sent to the Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Science Laboratory.

According to Chief Rhode, the Jetta had previously been reported stolen out of Warrensville Heights.

Chief Rhode added their investigation uncovered three Black men were in possession of the Jetta on May 3,2022 and went to Walmart in Steelyard Commons.

Three men Lyndhurst police need help identifying ((Source: Lyndhurst police))

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 440-442-1234.

