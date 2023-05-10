Guardians blasted by Tigers 5-0, drop 2 of 3 in series

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Detroit Tigers jumped on Peyton Battenfield for 5 runs in the first 3 innings and cruised to 5-0 series-cliinching win Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Andy Ibáñez gets the RBI double with two out and now has hits in 7 of 8!#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/ALZTDt7S28 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 10, 2023

Cleveland is now 4-7 in its last 11 games and 17-20 overall, heading into a weekend set with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Guardians have also lost 6 of their last 7 series and are 7-11 overall at home.

Battenfield, the rookie from Oklahoma State, went 5 innings, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs. He did, however, retire the last 10 straight hitters he faced.

Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez got the win, striking out 8 in 7 scoreless innings of work.

Rodriguez also lowered his ERA to 1.57, third-best in the big leagues.

In two starts against the Guardians this season, Rodriguez is 2-0 in 15 innings, allowing just 8 hits and fanning 18.

Cleveland’s top 4 hitters--Steven Kwan, Amed Rosario, Jose Ramirez and Josh Bell--were a combined 0-for-11 against Rodriguez.

