Hazy skies in Cleveland from Canadian wildfire smoke
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you noticed a little bit of haze this morning during sunrise, this is actually from wildfire smoke making its way in from Canada.
Smoke is high up in the atmosphere so right now it is not impacting air quality.
North winds are bringing the hazy-looking skies into the Cleveland area.
This can also make for pretty colors during sunrise and sunset.
