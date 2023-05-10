Hazy skies in Cleveland from Canadian wildfire smoke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you noticed a little bit of haze this morning during sunrise, this is actually from wildfire smoke making its way in from Canada.

Wildfire smoke showing up in the sky from Canada. (WOIO)

Smoke is high up in the atmosphere so right now it is not impacting air quality.

North winds are bringing the hazy-looking skies into the Cleveland area.

This can also make for pretty colors during sunrise and sunset.

