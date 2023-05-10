Health officials warn of opioid overdose spike in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Fentanyl is being mixed with all street drugs and this has caused a steady increase of opioid overdoses in the past two weeks, according to Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) officials.

Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid that you can’t see, smell, or taste.

“If you are using drugs that are not from a pharmacy, do not use them alone, and have naloxone with you,” said Mark Adams, MPH, REHS, health commissioner at LCPH.

Below is some life-saving advice from LCPH officials:

Do your part to help curb the opioid crisis:

• Carry naloxone to help stop and reverse an opioid overdose - order and get trained for free.

o Have a kit mailed to you in 1-3 business days. Order online at bit.ly/3phnx1X in English or in Spanish at bit.ly/40w2LLL.

o Pick up a kit at Lorain County Public Health at 9880 Murray Ridge Road in Elyria, weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

o Find another naloxone pickup location at bit.ly/3M0cvb3.

• Get naloxone rescue kits for your business.

• Keep prescription medications safe - order a free medication safe and/or a disposal bag.

If you use drugs:

• Never use alone. Call 1-800-484-3731. An operator will stay on the line and call emergency services if you don’t respond.

• Visit the Harm Reduction Clinic at The Nord Center. Exchange syringes, pick up fentanyl testing strips and get support.

• When you’re ready to ask for help, call 1-800-888-6161 (hotline for the Mental Health, Addiction & Recovery Services Board).

