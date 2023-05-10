2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hearing for Cleveland 15-year-old who cut off GPS monitor before sentencing

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old Cleveland teenager who failed to show up at his sentencing last month for a string of violent crimes, has a hearing in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams Wednesday morning.

Derelle Travis was just 14 when he carjacked four young women in Little Italy in December 2021, as well as a man in University Heights. He also shot another woman in Little Italy twice in the stomach before stealing her car.

Cleveland police arrested Travis on Dec. 30, 2021 and on Feb. 23, 2023, Travis was released from the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and placed on GPS monitoring.

On March 20, 2023, Travis pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated robbery, one count of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability, and one count of carrying concealed weapons.

An arrest warrant was issued for the teenager after he missed his scheduled April 10 sentencing. Officials said Travis had cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

He was re-arrested by the U.S. Marshals on April 21.

As part of the plea deal, he faces a minimum prison sentence of 18 years.

