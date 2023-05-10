2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake County school resource officer saves life of choking staff member

Lake County school resource officer saves life of choking staff member(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The quick action of a school resource officer saved the life of an Auburn Career Center staff member who was choking and unable to breathe, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said Mary Feathers was working at the school, cleaning door knobs and railings in a program to keep the students healthy and safe, on May 9.

While she was in the school cafeteria on her break, she began choking and was unable to breathe.

Deputy Mike Reed sprang into action with her distress and performed the Heimlich Maneuver to clear her airway.

Soon, Feathers was able to breathe again.

“If it wasn’t for Deputy Reed I would not be here telling this to you this morning. I thought I was not going to make it. Deputy Reed saved my life and I want everyone to know about it.” Mary said that Deputy Reed went with her to the emergency room where she was checked out and cleared,” Feathers exclaimed.

Leonbruno shared his own anecdote on Feathers, who shared a previous connection to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:

“If you think you recognize Mary’s name she will proudly tell you that she was married to Barry Feathers until he passed away. Barry was known to everyone in our criminal justice system as the man who had lost his sight but still ran the concession stand by himself for so many years in the basement of the courthouse.

What a great story Mary made us aware of this morning. And what an outstanding job in a crisis by Deputy Mike Reed. Fantastic work in saving Mary’s life, Mike!”

Lake County school resource officer saves life of choking staff member(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

