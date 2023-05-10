Man arrested for murdering his wife in Fairview Park, police say

FAIRVIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his wife in Fairview Park Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police were called to the home in the 21600 block of Westwood Avenue around 10:15 am for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they were told by the suspect’s 18-year-old son that his father had seriously hurt his mother.

In the house, police found a 53-year-old woman unconscious with life-threatening injuries. She was transported by the Fairview Fire Department to Fairview General Hospital where she died.

The man was arrested and taken to the North Olmsted City Jail. He will be charged with murder in Rocky River Municipal, according to a press release from police.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest details.

