Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend

Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is sitting overhead. It’s sunshine today. The air mass is warming and remains very dry for now. High temperatures around the 70 degree mark. An afternoon lake breeze turns you cooler near the shore. It’ll be even warmer tomorrow with just some thin cloud cover around. Afternoon temperatures approaching 80 degrees in many towns. A warm front approaches the area Friday. This will lead to increasing humidity levels and more clouds with afternoon showers in the area. Looks like the showers will also be in the forecast Friday night into early Saturday morning.

