Perkins Township Police K-9 Thor retires after 6.5 years of service
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police announced the retirement of 8-year-old K-9 Thor, whose four paws have been enforcing the laws since Dec. 2016.

Thor was born on Oct. 28, 2014 and served the department with narcotic detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, and article searches.

The Board of Trustees voted on and approved Thor’s retirement on May 9.

Now that Thor is officially retired, he will spend his golden years with his handler, Ofc. Joe Bauman, and his family.

Ofc. Bauman shared the following statement on his furry partner’s retirement:

“While saddened my time as a K-9 handler has come to an end, I am extremely thankful to the Board of Trustees, Administrator Boyle, and Chief Musser for their support during my time working with K-9 Thor, and allowing us to remain together.

I would also like to thank Sgt. Curran for all of his support and guidance throughout my time as a handler. This journey would have been difficult without him.

Lastly, I would like to thank my wife Bethany for her support. With the extra time and dedication it takes in being a handler, Bethany has always been there to support both Thor and I.

I’ll miss having Thor with me at work daily, but I will have the joy of being able to watch him enjoy retirement living as a normal dog. Thank you Thor for being such a wonderful partner and an even better friend!”

“Thor has some very impressive stats over his tenure with the Police Dept. and he will be missed!” Perkins Township Police stated. “Here are some of our favorite photos of Thor being a good puppy.”

Here are some posts of Thor from Perkins Township Police from over the years:

