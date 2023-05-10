2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for 2 former East Cleveland cops convicted of accepting bribes

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two former East Cleveland police officers convicted of accepting bribes in the summer of 2018 are scheduled to be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

As part of the plea agreement, Von Harris, 53, and Demarkco Johnson, 29, also permanently forfeited their OPOTA certification.

Von Harris, former East Cleveland police officer
Von Harris, former East Cleveland police officer((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

“Police officers are held to a higher standard and these officers violated the oath they swore to uphold,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “We are sending a stern warning that public corruption of any kind will not be tolerated in this county. The citizens of this county deserve better.”

Demarkco Johnson, former East Cleveland police officer
Demarkco Johnson, former East Cleveland police officer((Source: WOIO))
  • On June 13, 2018, Harris and Johnson, in police uniform, provided an individual with falsified police reports in exchange for two cash payments of $200 outside of the East Cleveland Police Department.
  • On June 20, 2018. Harris and Johnson provided an individual with falsified police reports in exchange for two cash payments of $200 outside of a gas station near Shaw and Euclid Avenues in East Cleveland.
  • On July 24, Harris and Johnson provided an individual with falsified police reports in exchange for two cash payments of $500 outside of a gas station near Shaw and Euclid Avenues in East Cleveland.

The prosecutor’s office said the individual who received the doctored reports planned on filing an insurance claim worth over $10,000.

