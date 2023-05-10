Sentencing for 2nd man convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second man convicted in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022 was sentenced Wednesday to 18 to 23 years in prison.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, assaulted and dragged a 22-year-old woman to a car on W. 98th Street on April 3, 2022.

In February, his accomplice, David McCord, 44, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cleveland police officers located Simpkins and McCord after tracking down the stolen vehicle.

According to police, Simpkins was in possession of a 10-inch machete, cocaine and heroin when he was arrested.

Sean Simpkins ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

McCord was in possession of a loaded handgun when police arrested him in the car on West 104th street. He also had a bag containing methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax, a commonly-used antidepressant.

David McCord ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

