2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Shooting victim knocks on Akron resident’s door for help

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man shot in the back Tuesday evening, knocked on the door of an Akron resident asking for help.

The homeowner in the 1100 block of Packard Dr. told police he answered his door just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner called 911 and officers administered first aid until EMS transported him to a nearby hospital.

Police said the name of the 33-year-old victim is not being released, but he is listed in stable condition.

According to police, they were unable to locate a crime scene and they are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

The food truck park will be owned and operated by the city of South Euclid
Who’s hungry? South Euclid announces city owned and operated food truck park
Deputy Chief Harold Pretel
Cleveland Police Deputy Chief nominated to be the next Cuyahoga County Sheriff
Sentencing for 2 former East Cleveland cops who pleaded guilty to accepting bribes
(Source: WOIO)
Family hopes for answers in unsolved Lyndhurst murder