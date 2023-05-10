Shooting victim knocks on Akron resident’s door for help

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man shot in the back Tuesday evening, knocked on the door of an Akron resident asking for help.

The homeowner in the 1100 block of Packard Dr. told police he answered his door just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner called 911 and officers administered first aid until EMS transported him to a nearby hospital.

Police said the name of the 33-year-old victim is not being released, but he is listed in stable condition.

According to police, they were unable to locate a crime scene and they are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

