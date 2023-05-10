2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Student finds pistol near Trumbull County elementary school, police say

Champion Police Department file photo (Source: Champion Police Department)
Champion Police Department file photo (Source: Champion Police Department)(Champion Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, Ohio (WOIO) - A Central Elementary School student found a pistol in the grass just east of the campus, Champion Police confirmed, but the condition of the weapon led officers to believe there is no immediate threat.

The student found the small, two-shot Derringer type pistol near the disc golf course and pavilion during school hours on May 9, according to CPD.

A teacher was notified and a Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office deputy who serves as a school resource officers responded, CPD stated.

The deputy took possession of the pistol and immediately notified the Champion Police Department, said CPD.

CPD said the pistol was “extremely rusted” and looked like it was dropped in the grass a long time ago.

The weapon was such a deteriorated condition that it does not appear to be functional, according to CPD.

People with backpacks playing disc golf and other activities are frequently in the area where the gun was found, CPD said.

CPD said the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol, and Firearms conducted an emergency trace as part of the ongoing investigation.

“We believe there is no immediate threat to student safety at this point from the incident,” CPD confirmed. “Student safety is paramount and officials believe this was not related to any additional incident.”

Champion Local Schools, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, and Champion Police worked collectively to ensure student and faculty safety was not compromised during this investigation, CPD stated.

CPD shared the following statement with the community on this incident:

“No additional notifications were sent to prevent premature panic within the community. Please consider the news source before jumping to conclusion. The superintendent’s office notified all parents via telephone to update parents appropriately. Understand we can not control any malicious rumors on social media. Student and faculty safety is and will continue to be the priority.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Jackpot.com has launched in Ohio, allowing you to buy lottery tickets through its courier...
You can now buy lottery tickets on your phone in Ohio, but Ohio Lottery doesn’t back it
Lorain County gun theft suspects
5 suspects wanted for stealing ‘substantial’ amount of firearms from Lorain County store
Case Western Reserve University receives $6M grant to help combat opioid crisis
Akron police are investigating two incidents after receiving calls within 15 minutes involving...
Akron police investigating burglary of safe from home, stolen car