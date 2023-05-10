Student finds pistol near Trumbull County elementary school, police say

CHAMPION, Ohio (WOIO) - A Central Elementary School student found a pistol in the grass just east of the campus, Champion Police confirmed, but the condition of the weapon led officers to believe there is no immediate threat.

The student found the small, two-shot Derringer type pistol near the disc golf course and pavilion during school hours on May 9, according to CPD.

A teacher was notified and a Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office deputy who serves as a school resource officers responded, CPD stated.

The deputy took possession of the pistol and immediately notified the Champion Police Department, said CPD.

CPD said the pistol was “extremely rusted” and looked like it was dropped in the grass a long time ago.

The weapon was such a deteriorated condition that it does not appear to be functional, according to CPD.

People with backpacks playing disc golf and other activities are frequently in the area where the gun was found, CPD said.

CPD said the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol, and Firearms conducted an emergency trace as part of the ongoing investigation.

“We believe there is no immediate threat to student safety at this point from the incident,” CPD confirmed. “Student safety is paramount and officials believe this was not related to any additional incident.”

Champion Local Schools, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, and Champion Police worked collectively to ensure student and faculty safety was not compromised during this investigation, CPD stated.

CPD shared the following statement with the community on this incident:

“No additional notifications were sent to prevent premature panic within the community. Please consider the news source before jumping to conclusion. The superintendent’s office notified all parents via telephone to update parents appropriately. Understand we can not control any malicious rumors on social media. Student and faculty safety is and will continue to be the priority.”

