Who’s hungry? South Euclid announces city owned and operated food truck park

The food truck park will be owned and operated by the city of South Euclid(Source: City of South Euclid)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of South Euclid announced it will be opening a new food truck park owned and operated by the city, hoping to attract more visitors to downtown South Euclid.

City officials say the park will be at 4477 Rushton Road and will be open from June 9 to August 13.

The park will be open from Thursday to Sunday, with food available in two time windows during the day.

Officials say the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Thursday the park will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials say.

The park will offer indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a stage, fire pit, playground, and dog park.

City officials say each day will feature two food trucks and beverages will always be available for purchase.

Thursday to Sunday will also have different events, with themed nights Thursday, live music Friday and Saturday, and brunch specials Sunday.

Officials say non-profit partners will be able to partner with the truck park to speak on their mission and fundraise.

Due to the park being owned by the city, non-profit organizations will be able to keep 90% of beverage sales sold that weekend, city officials say.

Parking will be available in the city parking lot adjacent to the food truck park, along Rushton road and in the surrounding business district.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

