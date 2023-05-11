1 dead, 2 shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is dead and two women are in serious condition after they were shot Wednesday night on Cleveland’s east side.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 pm in the 700 block of East 96th Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the legs.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

