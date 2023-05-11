1 dead, 2 shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Published: May. 10, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is dead and two women are in serious condition after they were shot Wednesday night on Cleveland’s east side.
Police said the shooting happened around 7 pm in the 700 block of East 96th Street.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the legs.
There is no other information available at this time.
