$10K bond set for man accused of breaking into Cleveland home, tackled by husband

Khaalis Ricardo Miller is accused of breaking into a couple's home with the wife alone inside.
Khaalis Ricardo Miller(Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Jim Nelson and Julia Bingel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man accused of breaking into a Cleveland home after asking for help with his car, had an initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday morning.

The judge set bond at $10,000 for Khaalis Ricardo Miller.

His case has now been bound over to the grand jury.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller
Khaalis Ricardo Miller((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland police said Miller asked the couple for help jumping his car, then went back to the later and lured the husband outside.

Once the husband was outside, Miller allegedly ran into the home where the wife was and locked the door.

Caught on Camera: Cleveland man fights off burglar who entered house with wife inside

Police said the husband kicked in the door and fought him off.

Miller was arrested later that day and is charged with aggravated burglary for the May 5 crime.

