$10K bond set for man accused of breaking into Cleveland home, tackled by husband

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man accused of breaking into a Cleveland home after asking for help with his car, had an initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday morning.

The judge set bond at $10,000 for Khaalis Ricardo Miller.

His case has now been bound over to the grand jury.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller ((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland police said Miller asked the couple for help jumping his car, then went back to the later and lured the husband outside.

Once the husband was outside, Miller allegedly ran into the home where the wife was and locked the door.

Police said the husband kicked in the door and fought him off.

Police say Khaalis Miller asked a Cleveland couple for help jumping his car before going back to their home later. That's when they say he essentially lured the husband outside, and went into the home with the wife alone inside. The husband kicked door in and fought burglar off. pic.twitter.com/zALCisobch — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) May 10, 2023

Miller was arrested later that day and is charged with aggravated burglary for the May 5 crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.