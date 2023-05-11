4,000 scrap tires dumped throughout Rubber City, Akron Police issue arrest warrant

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police estimate 4,000 scrap tires have been dumped throughout the Rubber Capital of the World, and a warrant is out for the arrest of a man already indicted for illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires.

The city has already removed more than 2,000 scrap tires in the first four months of 2023, according to police.

Large amounts of tires have been dumped in commercial, public, and vacant residential properties, police said.

More than 200 of these scrap tires were dumped in one place on Brown Street alone, police stated.

Akron Police warned that illegally transporting scrap tires and dumping scrap tires are both felonies in the state of Ohio, and arrest warrants will be issued.

Police confirmed Nathaniel A. Harris of Akron is under indictment in Summit County for:

four counts of illegally transporting scrap tires

three counts of illegally dumping scrap tires.

Harris also has a warrant from Akron Police for another incident of illegally transporting scrap tires, and a warrant from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for open dumping, police stated.

Police urged the community to not rent vehicles to Harris nor allow him to use vehicles you own.

He is not a valid driver and may use the moving van to illegally transport scrap tires or illegally dump the tires, according to police.

Harris was described by police as approximately 6′3″ tall, 225 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

If you see him or know where he may be, call Akron Police at 330-375-2181.

