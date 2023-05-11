Akron woman finds body near her house, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a body that was found near a woman’s home Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 900 block of Valdes Avenue around 4:37 p.m. where the body of a woman was found.

Police say there were no apparent signs of trauma.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and investigators are in the process of identifying the woman, officials say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

