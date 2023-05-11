2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron woman finds body near her house, police say

Akron police are investigating a body that was found near a woman’s home Thursday afternoon.
Akron police are investigating a body that was found near a woman’s home Thursday afternoon.(Source: 19 News)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a body that was found near a woman’s home Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 900 block of Valdes Avenue around 4:37 p.m. where the body of a woman was found.

Police say there were no apparent signs of trauma.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and investigators are in the process of identifying the woman, officials say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Mayor, CMSD work together to increase enrollment in educational, recreational programs
Sentencing for 2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
Fairview Park murder
Medical examiner identifies Fairview Park woman police say was killed by husband
Khaalis Ricardo Miller
$10K bond set for man accused of breaking into Cleveland home, tackled by husband