Caught on Camera: Cleveland man fights off burglar who entered house with wife inside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man fought off a burglar who entered his home while his wife was alone inside on May 5, after the husband helped the suspect with car trouble.

“I’ve never had a problem the entire time I’ve been here,” said Verdi Adams. “My wife woke up the last couple nights screaming.”

According to a police report, Khaalis Ricardo Miller, 45, was arrested and booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail on aggravated burglary charges that same day.

Police say Khaalis Miller asked a Cleveland couple for help jumping his car before going back to their home later. That's when they say he essentially lured the husband outside, and went into the home with the wife alone inside. The husband kicked door in and fought burglar off. pic.twitter.com/zALCisobch — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) May 10, 2023

Mr. Adams told 19 News and police that the suspect knocked on the couple’s door on East 102nd St. near the intersection of St. Clair Ave. around 9:30 a.m., claiming he needed help jumping his car. The female victim, Angela Adams, told the man that her husband wasn’t home, but that she would let him know about the situation when he returned, police said.

Mr. Adams told police he helped Miller when he arrived home, but hours later, Miller came back to the home and started banging on the door.

He insisted that his vehicle still needed work. When Mr. Adams went outside to help, Miller went inside the house and locked the door, according to the victims.

Mrs. Adams was still inside when Miller started walking upstairs where she was located.

Surveillance video provided to 19 News by the couple is consistent with the police report.

Mr. Adams said he kicked the door in and started fighting with the burglar, eventually getting him out of the house.

Portions of the altercation are visible on the surveillance footage.

Miller was arrested later that day, he’s due in court in May 11.

