Duo breaks into Cleveland MetroPCS, throws safe out the window, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman wanted for breaking into MetroPCS and stealing the safe are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the break-in happened on April 26 at 6102 Storer Ave.

A witness saw a light blue Chrysler pull up and a man throw a safe out of the store’s window, police stated.

Police said the man and woman jumped in to the Chrysler and drove off.

The suspects’ car had a red rag covering the license plate, according to police.

Take a close look a the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

