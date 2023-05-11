Duo breaks into Great Northern Mall, steals thousands of dollars in merchandise, police say
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo of theft suspects who broke into a store at Great Northern Mall are on the loose, North Olmsted Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
Det. Lt. Dan Barrett said the break-in happened at JCPenney after closing and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by North Olmsted Police:
If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this crime, call the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.