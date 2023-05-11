NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo of theft suspects who broke into a store at Great Northern Mall are on the loose, North Olmsted Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Det. Lt. Dan Barrett said the break-in happened at JCPenney after closing and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by North Olmsted Police:

Duo breaks into Great Northern Mall, steals thousands of dollars in merchandise, police say (North Olmsted Police)

Duo breaks into Great Northern Mall, steals thousands of dollars in merchandise, police say (North Olmsted Police)

Duo breaks into Great Northern Mall, steals thousands of dollars in merchandise, police say (North Olmsted Police)

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this crime, call the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.