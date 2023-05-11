2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since May 7

Serenity Perry
Serenity Perry(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 14-year-old Serenity Perry, who was last seen on May 7.

Police said she left her home in the 2200 block of West 53rd Street around 8:30 a.m. on that date and has not returned.

Her last tracked location was in an area just east of Tower City, but her phone has since been turned off, according to police.

She was described police as 5′8″ tall, 157 pounds, with blue eyes.

If you see Perry or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Serenity Perry
Serenity Perry(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Perry’s family told officers that she is with Caitlin Helmick, who was also reported missing.

[ 14-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing and endangered ]

