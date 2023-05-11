Family of missing Cleveland EMT asks community for help as search continues on day 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a missing EMT is asking for help as the search continues into day five.

30-year-old Lachelle Jordan was last seen the night of May 6 in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

CBS News learned from police that Rachell Jordan says her sister went outside to her car Saturday evening. She noticed her sister was missing later that night when she went to put Lachelle’s children to bed.

She also noted that a window in the house they lived in together was shot through Saturday morning.

Lachelle is expected to testify in a rape case involving 65-year-old Michael Stennett.

Stennett was arrested Monday for violating a protection order while committing a felony and menacing by stalking.

Cleveland police said Tuesday that there is no information connecting him to this missing person case at this time.

“She had been last seen on the night of May 6th,” said Mark Barrett, President of the Cleveland EMS Union. “She went to her vehicle to get something out of her vehicle and never came back inside, left all her clothes, left all of her belongings. She has a twin sister that she didn’t notify. This certainly wasn’t planned. Something happened, she’s missing.”

Barrett said someone had been stalking and threatening Jordan at work and it got so bad that her supervisor took her out of the field.

“Commissioner Wheeler and the safety director moved her out of the field and into headquarters, so she was in a safe location because there were issues surrounding what was happening to her on duty,” explained Barrett. “I don’t know if the individual was coming to her scenes, or sending people to her scenes, but there was multiple reports filed that there was something happening while she was working that shouldn’t have been happening.”

Rachelle told 19 News that she believes someone is holding her sister hostage due to how long she has been gone.

Police say Lachelle was last seen wearing a blue and white East Cleveland Fire Department sweatshirt with ECFD on the back and the department’s logo on the front, along with green and white tie-dye pants and rainbow-colored Crocs.

Lachelle is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is now offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234 or 911.

