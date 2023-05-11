2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Firefighters save cat that got stuck under floor during a renovation

Firefighters saved a cat that got stuck under the floor during a home renovation project. (Credit: Town of Surf City Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (CNN) - In North Carolina, a curious cat that was checking out a bathroom remodeling project ended up becoming part of it.

Surf City firefighters posted photos on their Facebook page showing the rescue.

Last weekend, the cat crawled into a hole in the floorboards during construction and no one noticed until it was too late.

Firefighters removed the brand-new shower floor and the cat popped up.

The cat was not hurt and even made new friends with the firefighters.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies
Dr. Warren G. Morgan
CMSD Board of Education members approve new CEO