Lorain County man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-ol Lorain County man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a jury found him guilty of 31 charges in the county’s first-ever human trafficking trial.

Steven Gilbert is eligible for parole in 172.5 years. If Gilbert is ever released from prison, he will need to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Gilbert’s trial in front of Lorain County Common Pleas Judge James Miraldi began earlier this month and the jury reached a verdict on May 1.

“Steven Gilbert committed monstrous acts that violated the most basic rights of his victims. Our community can rest easier knowing that he will be off the streets for the rest of his life,” said Lorain County J.D. Prosecutor Tomlinson. “I also hope that this sentence shows to offenders throughout Northeast Ohio that my Office will do everything in its power to hold human traffickers accountable.”

Tomlinson said Gilbert physically and psychological abused women to act as prostitutes for his benefit for years.

Gilbert raped and beat the women, drugged them, and withheld food to coerce their continued participation in his activities, said Tomlinson.

Steven Gilbert
Steven Gilbert((Source: Lorain County Sheriff))

Gilbert is the 118th sex offender prosecuted by the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office since 2021.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

