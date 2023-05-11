Mammograms recommended at 40, not 50, US health panel says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent report from the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force has updated their recommendation for mammograms, saying women should start screening as young as 40, not 50 as was originally suggested.

Dr. Holly Marshall, Division Chief of breast radiology at University Hospitals, says that UH has been recommending women start mammograms at 40 before this panel suggestion. In particular, black women and those with a history of breast cancer in their families should be considering possibly mammograms even earlier.

