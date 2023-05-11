Man arrested after firing off AK-47 near ice cream shop in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An AK-47 toting man was arrested after firing shots off behind an ice cream shop in Perry Township Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to King Kone located on North Ridge Road for a person with a weapon around 9:30 pm.

A man dressed in black was seen carrying a rifle and several magazines walking past King Kone and into a field south of the store.

When deputies arrived they heard several gunshots coming from an area of brush near a field south of North Ridge Road after approaching the area they found the man hiding in the bushes.

The man was arrested and identified as Bruce Manley.

The sheriff’s office said Manley was armed with an AK-47 rifle with a loaded drum magazine and four extended magazines, which were all loaded. He had over 170 rounds of ammunition with him.

There were no injuries or damage to property.

According to the sheriff’s department, Manley was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trespass, Obstructing Official Business, Using Weapons While Intoxicated, and Discharge Firearms on Prohibited Premises.

