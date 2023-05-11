2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man arrested after firing off AK-47 near ice cream shop in Lake County

Man was found hiding in bushes
Man with AK-47 Lake County
Man with AK-47 Lake County(Lake County Sheriff)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An AK-47 toting man was arrested after firing shots off behind an ice cream shop in Perry Township Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to King Kone located on North Ridge Road for a person with a weapon around 9:30 pm.

A man dressed in black was seen carrying a rifle and several magazines walking past King Kone and into a field south of the store.

When deputies arrived they heard several gunshots coming from an area of brush near a field south of North Ridge Road after approaching the area they found the man hiding in the bushes.

The man was arrested and identified as Bruce Manley.

The sheriff’s office said Manley was armed with an AK-47 rifle with a loaded drum magazine and four extended magazines, which were all loaded. He had over 170 rounds of ammunition with him.

There were no injuries or damage to property.

According to the sheriff’s department, Manley was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trespass, Obstructing Official Business, Using Weapons While Intoxicated, and Discharge Firearms on Prohibited Premises.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Nathaniel A. Harris
4,000 scrap tires dumped throughout Rubber City, Akron Police issue arrest warrant
Ohio troopers search for driver after semi chase on I-271 in Summit County
Ohio troopers search for driver after semi chase on I-271 in Summit County
Lorain County man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking
Lorain County man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking
Police searching for suspect in Summit County woods.
Manhunt launched for driver after semi chase on I-271 in Summit County