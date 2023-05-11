CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 29-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday on the city’s east side.

Homicide detectives are currently searching for a red Chevrolet involved in the deadly shooting, according to police.

Man gunned down on Cleveland’s East Side; police search for suspect vehicle (Source: Cleveland police)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Dawaun Drake.

Officers said they found Drake deceased in the area of East 65th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood.

According to the medical examiner, he was gunned down while sitting in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooter or their vehicle should call police at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.