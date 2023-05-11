2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man gunned down on Cleveland’s East Side; police search for suspect vehicle

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 29-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday on the city’s east side.

Homicide detectives are currently searching for a red Chevrolet involved in the deadly shooting, according to police.

Man gunned down on Cleveland’s East Side; police search for suspect vehicle
Man gunned down on Cleveland’s East Side; police search for suspect vehicle(Source: Cleveland police)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Dawaun Drake.

Officers said they found Drake deceased in the area of East 65th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood.

According to the medical examiner, he was gunned down while sitting in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooter or their vehicle should call police at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Steven Gilbert
Lorain County man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking
Mayor, CMSD work together to increase enrollment in educational, recreational programs
Aaren Washington
Cleveland man withdraws guilty plea for murder of 15-year-old boy
Suspect wanted in massive tire dump
Suspect wanted in massive tire dump