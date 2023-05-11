2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayor, CMSD work together to increase enrollment in educational, recreational programs

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) CEO Eric Gordon are working together to encourage students to enroll in CMSD’s free summer programs.

The 2023 Summer Canvas Series will be held at several neighborhood recreation and resource centers.

Officials plan on canvassing the neighborhoods four times over the next several weeks to get the word out to parents and guardians.

CMSD Board of Education members approve new CEO

