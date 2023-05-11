2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical examiner identifies Fairview Park woman police say was killed by husband

Fairview Park murder
Fairview Park murder(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old man who is accused of killing his wife inside their Fairview Park home is expected to appear in Rocky River Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Fairview Park Police Chief Paul Shepard said officers responded to the family’s home in the 21000 block of Westwood Ave. around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, officers said the couple’s 18-year-old son told them his father had seriously injured his mother.

The father was taken into custody on the front lawn. His name has not been released at this time.

Police found the mother inside the home unconscious and unresponsive. She died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Abeer Sehweil, 53.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

