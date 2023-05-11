Missing 16-year-old Cleveland girl last seen May 8

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Aliyah Burston, who has been missing since May 8.

Police said she left her home in the 1300 block of West 59th Street around noon on that date wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a black jacket.

Burston was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police stated that she is a habitual runaway.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Aliyah Burston (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

