Missing 17-year-old Cleveland boy last seen May 9

Jacob Hyka
Jacob Hyka(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 17-year-old Jacob Hyka, who has been missing since May 9.

Police said he left his home in the 4800 block of West 19th Street around 7 p.m. on that date and has not returned.

He was described by police as 5′11″ tall, 148 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

If you see Hyka or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

“Anyone found to be assisting him in his delinquency will be prosecuted,” Det. Zola warned.

Jacob Hyka
Jacob Hyka(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

